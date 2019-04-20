Services Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Bay Gardens Funeral Home 'William J. Markey Chapel' 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton , ON View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 1:00 PM Bay Gardens Funeral Home 'William J. Markey Chapel' 947 Rymal Road East Hamilton , ON View Map Resources More Obituaries for Cettina CORNISH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cettina CORNISH

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CETTINA CORNISH (née Giampapa) The world became a sadder place on April 17, 2019 at 12 noon because Chet is no longer with us. Chet was born in Toronto on October 12, 1957, which was the happiest day of her husband James' life (even though he was not yet born). Chet's mother (Dina) and father (Vince) immigrated to Canada from Sicily and lived briefly in Toronto. They raised Chet and her two sisters (Francesca and Sandra) in Snelgrove, now part of Brampton. Chet developed her natural gifts in fine arts at Mayfield High School and continued her passion for the arts throughout the rest of her life. Chet attended the University of Western Ontario where she exercised and expanded her considerable intellect attaining an Honours BA in philosophy, a Masters degree in aesthetics and her Bachelor of Law degree. It is while she was studying law that James was fortunate enough to cross her path at the London Legal Clinic. It was at a Clinic outing to the Blyth Festival in July 1984 (to see A Spider In The House) and dancing at the Bavarian afterward to Time After Time that Chet and James struck up a friendship that quickly developed into a deep, profound and eternal love. Chet followed James to Parry Sound to practice law there briefly and then James followed Chet to Kitchener to do the same thing. Eventually settling in Burlington they purchased their first home (notwithstanding substantial student debt) and raised a family of three handsome, intelligent, fantastic boys - Mark, James and Sean. There has never been a more devoted, focused and loving mother than Chet and I doubt there ever will be. Moving to Caledonia to allow James' career to advance, Chet became a valuable and valued member of the Professional Development and Competency team at the Law Society of Upper Canada. She continued to be an exceptional lawyer while maintaining her priorities- to be the best wife a man could ever want and the most exceptional mother ever. Chet had a passion for music. She was a gifted musician playing both the piano and violin (mostly fiddle music). She hosted soirées at her home to raise funds for Alzheimer's research. She organized contra dances in the community. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. She and James travelled extensively - Italy (twice in 2008); Ireland (2009); Italy (2010 - 25 anniversary); Japan (2011); Italy (2013 - where she studied art at the Florence Academy of Art); France (2015 - 30th anniversary); England, France, Germany and Italy (2016); England, France (100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge) and Spain (2017). In addition, they travelled to every province in Canada and extensively in the USA (most often to New York City where they would often see an opera at the Met). Chet was a kind, caring, vivacious, compassionate, passionate, humble, smart, witty, loving and strikingly beautiful woman. A wonderful person who never lost her youthful zest for life. She wept with joy on hearing the sound of our new grand piano; she wept with joy at the beauty of the Bow River in Banff as she bicycled beside it with Mark and Sean. She rejoiced in the accomplishments of her family, never taking the credit she deserved for her support, encouragement and counsel. Tragically, shortly after her return from Spain in 2017 Chet was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although she was told she only had 6-8 months to live, she battled this pernicious disease with grace. With the assistance of Dr. Juergens and the whole team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and through an immunotherapy clinical trial, she lived far longer than anyone predicted. And Chet lived. In that time she saw Mark marry his husband Mike; she saw James marry his wife Amy; she travelled to Cape Breton, drove the Cabot Trail and danced jigs and reels in Judique with James; she flew to Vancouver and rode the Rocky Mountaineer to Banff with James; she experienced the mantle of the earth and fjords in Gros Morne; she stood on the stage at Roy Thompson Hall in January 2019 and handed Mark his certificates upon his Call to the Bar; she saw James enter UofT's physiotherapist course; and she saw Sean develop into a skilled artist. Near the end the family gathered to ensure her comfort. She frequently said, "Together" when she was asked what she wanted and that is what we were, together. Chet died surrounded by her family, James, Mark, James, Sean, Francesca, Sandy and Neil, and love. We thank the members of the nursing team at CBI (especially Lara, Dawn and Nicole) for their kindness and caring. We also thank the PSW's at VON and the devoted chemo nurses at Juravinski. We also thank the members of the Outreach Team from Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford (particularly Dr. Renn and RN J. Armstrong) for enabling us to have Chet at home until the end. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home 'William J. Markey Chapel', 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905.574.0405) on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until the service to celebrate Chet's life at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Pancreatic Cancer Canada would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. Chet has left a legacy of rich, joyful memories that will last an eternity as those of us who were close to Chet will pass them along through the generations. Her kindness, concern, caring and love will ripple through the ages. She and James will reunite one day if that is possible but whatever may pass their love has a power greater than death and will endure. James frequently told her, 'With you forever I will stay.' He means to honour his vow. Wheresoever Chet was, there was Eden. We will miss you Chet. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.