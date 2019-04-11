|
CHARLES ALAN CHAPMAN Charlie passed at home with family on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 79, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 44 years, Lorraine; and his sons, Bob (Paula), and Sean (Sarah). Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Jake, Alisha, Josh, Chloe, Isabelle and Charlie; siblings, Marjorie (John) Odell, Dorothy (Jack) Pearce and Robert (Melanie) Chapman; and by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reception to follow. Donations can be made in memory of Charlie to www.acclaimhealth.ca Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019