CHARLES BRUCE ELLIOTT August 18, 1922 - October 3, 2019 Survived by Margaret, loving wife of 66 years, sons, Ian (Penny), Scott and Craig (Mary); beloved granddaughters, Laura and Lindsay; and brother, Don (Joan, dec'd). Bruce was born with C.P. and despite this handicap, led a very fulfilling life. He was a world renowned Bridge player and a charter member of the Canadian Bridge Hall of Fame. He was part of the four-man team that won the Spingold, a premier U.S. Bridge tournament, in both 1964 and 1965 - an impressive accomplishment. He represented Canada in the World Team Olympiad, winning a bronze medal in France in 1968. He was invited to play Omar Sharif in the Omar Sharif Travelling Bridge Circus. He traveled the world playing Bridge and won four major North American titles. He loved spending time at his cottage on Skeleton Lake, Muskoka and was an avid fan of the Blue Jays, Raptors and Maple Leafs. We wish to acknowledge the excellent homecare he received both at home and at the cottage. A Celebration of Life will be held at his cottage in June 2020. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
