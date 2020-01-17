|
CHARLES DAVID CLARK February 22, 1939 - January 13, 2020 Dave died peacefully at home, with his dog Sunny beside him, on January 13th. Son of the late Marguerite and Charles Clark. Beloved by his wife Mary (nee Kelly). Loving father of Alexandra (Dr. Nick Adamson), Sarah, Hazel and John. Proud grandfather of Bronwyn and Andrew Adamson. Brother of Peggy Ann Wilson (Ken Wilson). He was a graduate of McMaster University and the Business School of the University of Western Ontario (now the Ivey Business School). Dave will be remembered for his sense of humour and genuine interest in people and in world affairs. He was notorious for making friends wherever he went. Dave was happiest at the cottage in Dorset, on Lake of Bays, where he spent Christmas 2019 with all of his family. He enjoyed his career in the food industry (as President and CEO of Thomas J. Lipton Canada, then CEO and Chairman of Campbells Canada and EVP for Europe and Asia) and as Publisher of the Globe and Mail. He shared his enthusiasm and business acumen as a member of many business, government, academic and charitable boards. A Celebration of David's life will be held at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Ave., on Thursday, January 30, from 1-3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Association.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020