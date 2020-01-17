|
|
CHARLES DEREK STEWART BATE Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on January 15, 2020 in his 94th year. Born May 25, 1926, in London, Ontario to Donald and Joan Bate. Survived by sons Derek (Elizabeth), John (Jennifer) and Graeme (Laureen). Beloved grandfather to Caitlin, Alex, Eric, Ashley and Brendan, and brother-in-law to John and Margaret Catto. Predeceased by wife of 62 years Catherine (Cay), twin brother David and older brother Stewart. Derek was an alumnus, teacher and Assistant Headmaster at the University of Toronto Schools (UTS) to which he maintained a lifelong dedication and connection. He was a committed educator who finished his career as Principal at three Peel Region high schools, Bramalea, Lorne Park and North Peel. In his retirement, Derek was the first Executive Director of the UTS Alumni Association, taking on the role during a time of great financial need for the school. Derek graduated with a degree in Engineering Physics from the University of Toronto (1948), obtained a Teaching Certificate from the Ontario College of Education (1949), M.Ed. from the University of Toronto (1964) and was an Associate of the University of London (UK) Institute of Education. The Navy and its community played a vital role in Derek's life. He joined the UNTD in 1944 and served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve for 20 years, retiring with the rank of Commander in 1968. His softball pitching skills led the Navy to many thrilling victories over rival militia teams. In addition to his teaching and naval careers, Derek was an avid sportsman, playing golf, badminton and tennis into his late 80s. He learned curling in his retirement and became an accomplished skip. He and his twin brother David were a duplicate bridge team extraordinaire, earning many Masterpoints. Derek loved his time at the family island cottage at Pointe-au-Baril and on the tennis courts of the Ojibway Club. He was a faithful member of the St. Andrew's Society, and Scottish country dancing in Toronto was never the same after Derek was forced to give up his hooting and hollering in his 70s. Derek was a life-long member of the St. Clement's community, serving as Warden, Church School Superintendent and on Toronto Diocese Committees. The family would like to express its appreciation to the 9th floor staff at Briton House for their warm and compassionate care over the final years of Derek's life. Derek will be remembered as a family man of infinite patience, sly humour, unquestioned integrity and quiet leadership. He was a mentor and role model to all who were fortunate enough to be taught by him, teach with him or be on his team. He will be deeply missed by his extended Bate and Catto families. A Service in Celebration of Derek's Life will be held at St. Clement's Anglican Church, 70 St. Clement's Ave., 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 23, 2020. Donations in Derek's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the UTS Building the Future Campaign.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020