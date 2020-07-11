You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
CHARLES EDWARD (TED) WALDEN It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our father, Charles Edward Walden, who passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on July 6, 2020, after a battle with prostate cancer. Fluent in four languages, Ted (as he preferred to be called) was an influential pioneer in real-estate law, a recognized Beethoven scholar, an accomplished pianist and a profound lover of music and nature. He held degrees from the University of Western Ontario and Osgoode Law School, and a diploma from the University of Vienna. Son of Carroll and Kathleen Walden, our father lost his beloved brother, Frank, in the weeks after the Normandy landings, but enjoyed a close, life-long bond with his sister, Colleen. He was predeceased by our dear mother, Maxine, in 1995. As a wonderful father and a faithful friend to many, we look forward to celebrating his life together once travel restrictions are lessened. Announcements will be sent privately at that time, and posted on the Morgan Funeral Home website in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Our father would welcome donations in his informal name to Music Niagara or The Niagara-on-the-Lake Heritage Trail. Thank you, dear father, for guiding us to love life, and for your strength and tenderness until the end. With love, Jennifer, Scott, Beth and Megan.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
