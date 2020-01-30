You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
CHARLES FELDMAN It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Charles (Chuck) Feldman on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He leaves his loving wife Joy and his children Sonia Feldman, Marla Young and Elise and Richard Cohen. He was predeceased by his son Lorne Feldman. Chuck was adored by his grandchildren Adam and Gillian Feldman, Max Feldman, Marc Feldman, Lee Feldman, Allison and Michael Haziza, Shayla Young, Davin Young and Kaely Boyd, Caitlin Cohen and Matthew Cohen. He was blessed to have six great-grandchildren: Leo, Lily and Marley Feldman and Noa, Emmy and Asher Haziza. He will be well remembered and so missed. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, January 30,2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 3900 Yonge Street, #615, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Lorne Feldman Memorial Fund c/o The Israel Cancer Research Fund, 416-440-7780, www.icrf.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020
