CHARLES FRANKLIN COATES, MD FRCP(C) We mourn the loss on September 11, 2020 of Charles F. Coates, who died at University Hospital, London, Ontario with family by his side, at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Diana (née Ruddy) Coates; the dearest of fathers to Robert Cameron (Kristine), Kimberly (Josef), and Leslie (Bradley); the loving grandfather of Hillary, Elise, Claire and Liam; and the dear brother of the late Robert Coates and the late Yvonne Adams. Born in 1932, Charles was raised in Pickering, Ontario, son of the late Franklin Coates and Margaret (née Maunders) Coates. It was here that he met Diana, his wife of 60 years. Charles graduated from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine in 1961. He and Diana travelled to Uganda, East Africa, where Charles practiced medicine from 1962-1964 at the time of Ugandan independence from Britain. His eldest child, Cameron, was born during this time. Upon returning to Canada, he began his medical specialty at Toronto Western Hospital in OB/GYN and changed to radiology. He wrote and was awarded FRCP(C) in Diagnostic Radiology in 1970. On invitation by Dr. Warren Wilkins, Charles moved to London, Ontario in 1972 to join London X-Ray Associates. Through his interest in the emerging field of ultrasound he established the ultrasound suite at St. Joseph's Hospital. As diagnostic imaging evolved his work as Associate Professor at the University of Western Ontario Teaching Hospitals gave him great joy. During this time he served on the OMA Central Tariff Committee. Charles retired from the group in 1998, and continued to practice across Canada, until age 80, including in remote Moose Factory, Moosonee, Yellowknife and Dawson Creek. Charles had a long and eventful life shaped by his great thirst for knowledge and unwavering dedication to medicine. A man of great vitality, he delighted in relationships and had a kind nature. One of his greatest joys was making candy apples for young masqueraders on Halloween. He continued this tradition until 2019, a span of 46 years, not missing one October 31st. Charles had a great love of words, poetry and music. He will be deeply missed by all who shared his humour, inquiring mind and attentiveness. A visitation will be held at Harris Funeral Home, London on Thursday, September 17th from 2 - 5 p.m. Visitation is by appointment only: RSVP to Harris Funeral Home, 519-433-7253. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, 519-646-6085, or the charity of your choice, would be appreciated.



