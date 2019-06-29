CHARLES HAMMOND DUGAN 1931 - 2019 Died peacefully on June 23, 2019 in Richmond Hill, Ontario. He is survived by his wife, Gisela Argyle. Born in Annapolis, Maryland, son of Hammond James 'Red' Dugan and Frances Smith. Hammond served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in San Diego, California, where he met his first wife, Mona Gwendolyn Cowell Finn (who died in 2002). After an honourable discharge he attended Harvard University and graduated with a Ph.D. in Physics. His research interests were in atomic, molecular and optical physics, as well as spectroscopy and astro- chemistry. Hammond and Gwen had five children: Melanie Dugan (Don Maynard), Alison Dugan, M.D., Ann Dugan (Paul Knight), Frances Dugan D.V.M. (Carl Gosselin), and John Dugan, BEng (Lorri Angelloz). He is also survived by his sister, Darnall Stone. In 1967, the family moved to Toronto, Ontario, where Hammond took up a teaching position at York University until his legal retirement age. Hammond had an informed interest in current events, politics, art, history, music, birds and nature, and enjoyed including his children in all these pursuits. His commitment to debate was softened by a sense of humour and fun. His kindness to those around him and his civility were remarkable and enduring. For several years, he served on the Board of Cummer Lodge for long-time care in North York, during which time he also successfully added the study of carving, painting, and drawing as well as of the alto recorder to his expertise. They all engrossed him and contributed to family entertainment. The family is very grateful for the support and compassionate care provided at Brookside Court in Richmond Hill, Ontario, especially from Gabriela, Diyana, Dr. Rizwana Lalani, Teju, Mistry, Merci, Anna and many other members of the staff. Before Hammond's final move to a respite home, his family physician, Dr. Garway Wong, always very considerate and sympathetic, visited him readily at home. Per his request, Hammond's body was cremated and there will be no service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, any enquiries should be directed to his daughter Ann at [email protected] Hammond is survived by his grandchildren: Dugan Maynard, Hayden Maynard, Annie Christie, Hamish Dugan, Max Dugan-Knight, Tess Dugan-Knight, Seth Dugan-Knight, Tristan Dugan, Sam Gosselin-Dugan, John Angelloz-Dugan, Finn Angelloz-Dugan, and his two stepsons, Ferris and Malcolm Argyle. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019