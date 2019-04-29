CHARLES HENRY GEORGE COOK May 13, 1927- April 25, 2019 The London Gazette declared him 'England's Most Beautiful Baby of 1927.' 91 years later in Toronto, Charlie proudly held his beautiful Great-Granddaughter Gertie. In between he led a remarkable life. Charlie was born 'within the sound of Bow Bells', the phrase that defines a true Cockney, the son of Henry Cook, a London Bobby, and his wife Muriel. The family moved to Coventry where their home was bombed during the Blitz in 1940. Charlie and his brother Trevor (Barbara) managed to escape unscathed from the wreckage. Charlie joined the Royal Navy at the age of 17 (he told them he was 18) in 1944 and served for three years aboard destroyers in the Pacific. Upon returning home his parents told him they had taken on a boarder, a young woman who had opened a hairdressing shop nearby. Charlie and Molly would share a 63 year-long journey and raise two sons. In 1957, they sailed to a new life in Canada. Charlie's first job was picking peaches in Niagara. Eventually he found work as a teacher in booming Toronto. He taught woodwork and English. A rare combination that inspired him to say, 'A philosopher who cannot build a simple wooden box is as poorly educated as a carpenter who cannot read.' An observation that found its way into Colombo's Canadian Quotations. Throughout the sixties he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Principal of St. Andrew's JHS. He would go on to serve as principal at schools across Toronto. He and Molly spent some 14 summers at Camp Sharbot where he was first a sailing and craft instructor, and eventually the owner and Camp Director. In his retirement, Charlie became an inveterate writer of letters to the editor. One of them was a particular source of pride. In 1987, the Royal Canadian Mint fumbled the introduction of a new one-dollar coin when the master dies were either lost or stolen. The story inspired him to write to The Globe & Mail that given the bizarre circumstances, the new coin should be dubbed the 'Looney'. Although the spelling has changed, it remains the first recorded use of the term. His greatest legacy is his strong and loving family. Sons Digby (Elizabeth) and Radford (Martine). Grandsons Dylan and Robin (Victoria), and granddaughter Esmé. Nieces Alyson (Ian) and Melodie (Christopher). And, of course, Great-Granddaughter Gertrude Wren Cook. Charlie's family are grateful for the care and compassion of the staff at Rekai Centre at Wellesley Centre Place. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St, Toronto at 10 a.m. on May 17, 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019