CHARLES KING Charles F.M. King, a prominent news reporter, editor and broadcaster in Canada and overseas, died in Ottawa on December 12, 2019. The last of eight children of Canon Harold G. King and Eileen E. King (née Arnoldi), he was 93. He leaves his wife Polly (née Trueb), his first love and life companion; son John King of Toronto and daughter Terry King of London, England; daughter- in-law Jennifer Winsor, grandchildren Sheila King and James King, and 24 nieces and nephews. Charlie joined the Vancouver Daily Province as a copy runner and later a night shift editor in 1944 before volunteering at 18 as an infantry private in the Second World War. When the war ended, he was discharged and returned to the Province as a reporter. He spent the next 60 years in journalism before easing into retirement as a communications consultant: 33 years with Southam newspapers in Canada, including London and European bureau chief, 1962-66, and associate editor, Ottawa Citizen, 1967-77. Founding editor-in-chief, Ottawa Today, 1977. Freelance broadcaster, CBC, CTV and CFCF television and radio, Montreal. Cremation has taken place. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019