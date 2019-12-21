You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles LAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles LAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles LAW Obituary
CHARLES LAW 1928-2019 Charles Law died peacefully in his sleep December 18, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Charlie was a chemist, a writer and editor for the chemical and petroleum industries, the founder and owner of a research and consulting firm, and later in life an historical novelist chronicling the saga of the Harts, Quebec's first and foremost Jewish family. A lifelong supporter of progressive causes, Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Harriet; sons, Howard (Henny Markus) and Jules (Wendy Wall); sisters, Lucy Terk (Michael d.), Greta Gray (Jerry Gray) and Eva Law; his beloved grandchildren, Matthew Law (Leslie Juarez), Simone Law Markus and Leah Wall; and nieces and nephews, Meira and Leonard Terk, Robert, Michael, Kevin and James (d.) Gray. Charlie was born in the tiny farming community of Neidpath, Saskatchewan in 1928. His father died at an early age, leaving 10-year old Charlie and his mother and sisters to overcome the many hardships of that period. He graduated with honours from St. John's Technical High School in Winnipeg and won an scholarship to McGill University in Montréal before moving to Toronto, where he met and married Harriet Blostein in 1955. Beloved by family and friends, Charlie was a good man and lived a good life. Special thanks to his nurses and doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital and all of the staff at Christie Gardens Retirement Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -