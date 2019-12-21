|
|
CHARLES LAW 1928-2019 Charles Law died peacefully in his sleep December 18, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Charlie was a chemist, a writer and editor for the chemical and petroleum industries, the founder and owner of a research and consulting firm, and later in life an historical novelist chronicling the saga of the Harts, Quebec's first and foremost Jewish family. A lifelong supporter of progressive causes, Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Harriet; sons, Howard (Henny Markus) and Jules (Wendy Wall); sisters, Lucy Terk (Michael d.), Greta Gray (Jerry Gray) and Eva Law; his beloved grandchildren, Matthew Law (Leslie Juarez), Simone Law Markus and Leah Wall; and nieces and nephews, Meira and Leonard Terk, Robert, Michael, Kevin and James (d.) Gray. Charlie was born in the tiny farming community of Neidpath, Saskatchewan in 1928. His father died at an early age, leaving 10-year old Charlie and his mother and sisters to overcome the many hardships of that period. He graduated with honours from St. John's Technical High School in Winnipeg and won an scholarship to McGill University in Montréal before moving to Toronto, where he met and married Harriet Blostein in 1955. Beloved by family and friends, Charlie was a good man and lived a good life. Special thanks to his nurses and doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital and all of the staff at Christie Gardens Retirement Home.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019