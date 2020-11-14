You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Charles MARCUS
CHARLES MARCUS It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Charles Marcus on November 10, 2020 at the age of 77. He was surrounded by the family he loved and who adored him in return until the very end. Charles was the beloved husband of Lili Kramil-Marcus; father of Barry Marcus (Ann Marie) and Tamara Sulliman (Andrew); grandfather of Roxanna, Jaklyn and Addison; brother to Jack Marcus (Edie); and brother-in-law to Susan and Mort Morris and to the late Karl Kramil. He was also deeply adored by his many nieces and nephews, some related by blood and others by the bonds of friendship. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held on Thursday, November 12 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Kingston. Due to COVID-19, service attendance was limited to immediate family members only. The family asks that donations in memory of Charles be made to Beth Israel Congregation or the University Hospital Kingston Foundation.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
