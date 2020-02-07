|
CHARLES NEIL MORRISON LUND UE, MSc, P.Eng. 1925 - 2020 Neil died unexpectedly in his 95th year on February 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. He was born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario. Neil was a member of Sc'47 at Queen's University and he maintained close ties there. After many years employed by Imperial Oil in Sarnia, Montreal and Calgary, he joined Syncrude as Vice President of Operations in 1974. Throughout his life Neil was known for his integrity, intelligence, curiosity, kindness and quiet sense of humour. Over the years he was active in the Boy Scouts, Church, Probus, Senior Engineers, United Empire Loyalists, Northern Alberta Ship Model Society and the Mayflower Society. His interest in genealogy led him to publish a family history. With precision and attention to detail, he built many models, some from the original plans. He and his family enjoyed many travels exploring Canada and the world. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Culver), daughter, Catherine (David) Pattison, sons, Charlie and Eric (Rocio) and four granddaughters, Laura, Anne, Elisa and Sonia. He was predeceased by his daughter, Joan, parents, Charles and Margaret (Morrison) Lund and brother, Eric. A celebration of Neil's long life will be held at a later date. In memory of a fine gentleman please do a special act of kindness.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020