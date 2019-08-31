You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles HANBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Norman HANBURY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Norman HANBURY Obituary
CHARLES NORMAN HANBURY On Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father and father-in-law of Bettina and Dave, and Simon and Clare. Devoted grandfather of Justin, Brandon, Stephanie, Emrys, and Arthur. Devoted great-grandfather of Tamia, Mason, Tayden, and Jordan. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights West of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Down Syndrome Research Foundation of B.C. 1-604-444-3773 or The Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada 1-888-272-4602.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now