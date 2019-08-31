|
|
CHARLES NORMAN HANBURY On Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father and father-in-law of Bettina and Dave, and Simon and Clare. Devoted grandfather of Justin, Brandon, Stephanie, Emrys, and Arthur. Devoted great-grandfather of Tamia, Mason, Tayden, and Jordan. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights West of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Down Syndrome Research Foundation of B.C. 1-604-444-3773 or The Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada 1-888-272-4602.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019