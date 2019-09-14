|
|
CHARLES PERRAULT 1922 - 2019 Charles passed away peacefully in Sherbrooke August 31, 2019, one month before his 97th birthday. Upon his return from Europe after the war, he earned a master's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University, then worked for Alcan, Sorel Steel, and Quebec Iron and Titanium before becoming President of Casavant Frères, organ builders. In 1966, he was a member of the Bélanger Commission on Taxation. He founded the Conseil du Patronat in 1969, then Perconsult, his own consulting company specializing in labor relations. He sat on several corporate boards, including Bell Northern, Molson, Abitibi Consolidated and SNC. He was appointed Member of the Order of Canada in 1987. Charles had a lifelong passion for history, economics and foreign affairs. He was a fan of classical music and jazz, and played the saxophone and the clarinet. He skied and sailed into his 80s. We can still hear him exhorting his crew to "hold her tight" confronting a gust on Lake Nominingue. Jogging kept him fit till late in life. His family and friends recognize the importance he placed on honesty, integrity, rigor and generosity. That is the legacy he left his children and loved ones. He leaves his partner Colette , his first wife Lucette (Benington), his sister Charlotte, his children Raymond (Elizabeth Trueman), Jean, Jacques (Michelyne Tremblay), Gabrielle and Suzanne (David Rago), the children of Cécile Rousseau: Paule, Michel (Lisa Petrucci), Constance and André, his grandchildren Martin, Jean-David and Andrew, and many relatives and friends. A memorial will be held on Sunday October 20th at 5 p.m. in Tanna Schulich Hall of the Schulich School of Music, McGill University, 527 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal. His family would like to thank the intensive care staff of CHUS Fleurimont, particularly Dr. Marc-André Leclair, Marc, Vincent and the team, as well as the staff of floor 6a (Orthopedics) for their professionalism and extraordinary kindness. Gifts to the hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019