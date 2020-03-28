You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1941 - 2020
CHARLES RICHARD DANZKER Winnipeg, April 4, 1941 - Toronto, March 24, 2020 Architect, world traveler, rare and antique art collector, Charles will be remembered for his dry wit, beautiful garden, and many contributions to his Seaton Village community in which he was a fixture at Karma Food Co-operative. He was passionate about music, film, photography, and curious about people from all walks of life. He was always ready to listen and help those in need. Loving father to Lalu and Leo, grandfather to Mila and Esme, lifelong friend to ex-wife Anna. Charles will be greatly missed by his family and many friends to whom he was endlessly loyal throughout the years. Celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
