CHARLES ROBERT HEATHER Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved husband of Simone Beaucage for 27 years. Loving father of Frances and Marcel. Beloved son of Mary (nee Bridge) and the late Roderick Heather. Dear brother of Rosemary and Margaret Heather. Son-in-law of Wilfred and Maureen Beaucage and brother-in-law of Denique Adams (Howard) and Jennifer Doering (Ed). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Charles was a kind and gentle man who saw art and beauty in everything. He was a loving and caring father, husband, brother, son and friend. Charles was happiest when he was with his family - whether he was skiing in Fernie with Marcel, exploring Northern Canada with Frances or travelling through Alaska with Simone. He always prioritized his family over everything and couldn't be prouder of the life he shared with his wife and children. Charles was a dedicated teacher and coach with both the TCDSB and the WCDSB who was naturally drawn to helping in-risk students. Charles believed all students had a right to meet their full potential and that education was the key to an individual's success. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their loving care of Charles and our family over the past few months. Thank you to both the WCDSB and HPCDSB, and our friends and family, for their support. Cremation has taken place. Charles' family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's R.C. Church, 80 University Ave (at Hemlock), Waterloo, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Charles' memorial. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019