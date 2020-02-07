|
|
CHARLES SHEARSON (Alec) Peacefully at his residence in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 86th year.He is predeceased by his wife, Jann, and brother, Bill.He is survived by his children, Anne (Rich) DeGeer, Michael Shearson, Jennifer (Ross) Wainwright, 9 grandchildren and his brother, John Shearson of Chester, Nova Scotia. Born in Toronto in 1934, Alec moved as a child to the family farm in Aurora where he attended St. Andrews College. Possessing a keen intellect, he skipped 2 grades and entered Trinity College, University of Toronto at age 16. Many of those days were spent playing billiards at the Zete fraternity house. A true gentleman of great integrity, Alec found deep and meaningful friendships with so many. A proud lifelong member of The Toronto Golf, golfing was a passion as was his love of sailing, skiing, tennis, picnics in winter and of course, a good cocktail party. Alec was an academic whose love of reading and history could not be diminished by the loss of his sight in his later years. He showed us what stoicism and resolve look like in the face of adversity and leaves a tremendous and proud legacy - He will be missed immeasurably. Dad would encourage those who knew him to celebrate a life well lived by raising a glass of scotch to his memory and offering 'Cheers!' Private interment to take place at a later date in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020