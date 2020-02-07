You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles SHEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles SHEARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles SHEARSON Obituary
CHARLES SHEARSON (Alec) Peacefully at his residence in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 86th year.He is predeceased by his wife, Jann, and brother, Bill.He is survived by his children, Anne (Rich) DeGeer, Michael Shearson, Jennifer (Ross) Wainwright, 9 grandchildren and his brother, John Shearson of Chester, Nova Scotia. Born in Toronto in 1934, Alec moved as a child to the family farm in Aurora where he attended St. Andrews College. Possessing a keen intellect, he skipped 2 grades and entered Trinity College, University of Toronto at age 16. Many of those days were spent playing billiards at the Zete fraternity house. A true gentleman of great integrity, Alec found deep and meaningful friendships with so many. A proud lifelong member of The Toronto Golf, golfing was a passion as was his love of sailing, skiing, tennis, picnics in winter and of course, a good cocktail party. Alec was an academic whose love of reading and history could not be diminished by the loss of his sight in his later years. He showed us what stoicism and resolve look like in the face of adversity and leaves a tremendous and proud legacy - He will be missed immeasurably. Dad would encourage those who knew him to celebrate a life well lived by raising a glass of scotch to his memory and offering 'Cheers!' Private interment to take place at a later date in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -