You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Charles Simon Lacon OMMANNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES SIMON LACON OMMANNEY Died peacefully at home on September 18, 2020 in Foxboro, Ontario, surrounded by family. Simon was born on January 31, 1942 in Farnham, Surrey, England and moved to Canada in 1960. He was the beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of John (Heather) and Louise (Derek), and step-father of Geordie, Janet (Gregg) and Ginny. He was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by all his children. His many grandchildren, Jack, Sarah, Charlotte, Emelia, Evan, Lillian, Aubrie, Jane, Ellie and Anna will also miss their Poppa/Grandad. He is survived by his siblings Susie Farmer, James, Rich, and Janie Mansbridge. After family, he was most committed to the science of glaciology, devoting his academic life and career in Canada and England, and many, many hours of his retirement to advancing the discipline. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved