CHARLES SIMON LACON OMMANNEY Died peacefully at home on September 18, 2020 in Foxboro, Ontario, surrounded by family. Simon was born on January 31, 1942 in Farnham, Surrey, England and moved to Canada in 1960. He was the beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of John (Heather) and Louise (Derek), and step-father of Geordie, Janet (Gregg) and Ginny. He was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by all his children. His many grandchildren, Jack, Sarah, Charlotte, Emelia, Evan, Lillian, Aubrie, Jane, Ellie and Anna will also miss their Poppa/Grandad. He is survived by his siblings Susie Farmer, James, Rich, and Janie Mansbridge. After family, he was most committed to the science of glaciology, devoting his academic life and career in Canada and England, and many, many hours of his retirement to advancing the discipline. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
.