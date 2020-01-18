|
CHARLES WILLIAM JOSEPH COPELIN (Greg) Charles was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 11, 1934, and grew up as an only child in the small town of Liverpool NS, doted on by his parents Captain Charles William Copelin (RCNR) and Anna May Fox. He had a wonderful childhood spending summers at the family cottage on the ocean just outside of town in the even smaller community of Hunts Point. Charles attended St. Francis Xavier University, where he received a BSc. in Physics and Chemistry. It was at university that he discovered his love for photography and movie making. At this same time during his summer breaks, Charles served in the Canadian Navy Reserve and received his officer's Commission as a Second Lieutenant. He eventually went on to achieve the rank of Full Lieutenant. Later he went on to attend the New York University Film School, prior to rejoining his parents who had since moved to England. A long, fulfilling and successful career in advertising followed. As a Commercial Executive Producer, he started his career in London, then moved on to Montreal and finally to Toronto at The Partners Film Company where he remained until retirement. Along the way Charles fell in love with Ita Barrett, a sweet Irish lass, daughter of Thomas Barrett and Annie Daly. He was welcomed with open arms by the Barrett family, and became brother-in-law to Bridie, Nan (Prendergast), Aidan and Carmel Barrett. Charles and Ita have three children; Anna May, Ciaran and Catherine. Anna married Art Smith, Ciaran married Lorraine Wilkie and Catherine married Richard Spence-Thomas. Charles and Ita were blessed with six grandchildren; Brayden, Allyson, Caleigh, Abby, Barrett, and Yvonne, all of whom they cherished deeply. In retirement the couple returned to the East Coast of Canada (where his heart had always been), to the very same family cottage in Hunts Point. There they spent over 20 wonderful relaxing years while entertaining friends, doing charity work, and traveling back and forth to visit family in Ontario, creating memories. Charles was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease five years ago. He and Ita soon returned to their old home town of Burlington, Ontario, so the family could be by his side as we collectively dealt with the disease that is sometimes referred to as "The Long Goodbye." On Thursday, January 16, 2020, the goodbye was over and our father Charles slipped the Earthly Bonds and moved on to a more peaceful place. Charles (or Greg as he sometimes liked to be called), left behind a lifetime of love and great memories, that he shared with friends and especially with his family. Dad, we all love you and miss you already. Please know you will be in our hearts forever. Our thanks go out to the staff at St Joseph's Villa, Bartimaeus Senior Services, Bayshore Home Heath and Hugette Falardeau. The care, help and dignity that you gave to Dad over the last two years will forever leave our family in your debt. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Monday, January 20 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Villa (56 Governors Road, Dundas) on Tuesday, January 21. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the St. Joseph Villa Foundation, Dundas, Ontario, the Alzheimer Society of Canada and the Kiwanis Club of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020