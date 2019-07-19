CHARLOTTE JOYCE CROSS (Nee Tanner) It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of Charlotte, a longtime resident of Oakville, Ontario, who died suddenly on July 10, 2019. Predeceased by her soulmate and loving husband of 35 years Dr. Ronald G. Cross, her middle daughter Diane (1968-1996) and her sister Loretta Witton (1929-1996). Charlotte is survived by her two daughters Barbara and Patricia and her three precious grandchildren Michael, Jack, Victoria and Michael's fiancée Rachael. Charlotte had a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law who are devastated who will miss her dearly. With her beautiful capacity to embrace people and adventure, her circle of friends was vast, cherished and lifelong. Special thank you to the 911 responders. A formal funeral will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.), Oakville, Ontario L6H 7A8 with reception to follow. A Celebration of Life of an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana and Grandma, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt will be planned for September. Donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or the Girl Guides of Canada would be an honour to Charlotte's memory. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019