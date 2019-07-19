You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Joyce CROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Joyce CROSS Obituary
CHARLOTTE JOYCE CROSS (Nee Tanner) It is with great sadness we share the tragic loss of Charlotte, a longtime resident of Oakville, Ontario, who died suddenly on July 10, 2019. Predeceased by her soulmate and loving husband of 35 years Dr. Ronald G. Cross, her middle daughter Diane (1968-1996) and her sister Loretta Witton (1929-1996). Charlotte is survived by her two daughters Barbara and Patricia and her three precious grandchildren Michael, Jack, Victoria and Michael's fiancée Rachael. Charlotte had a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law who are devastated who will miss her dearly. With her beautiful capacity to embrace people and adventure, her circle of friends was vast, cherished and lifelong. Special thank you to the 911 responders. A formal funeral will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.), Oakville, Ontario L6H 7A8 with reception to follow. A Celebration of Life of an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana and Grandma, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt will be planned for September. Donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or the Girl Guides of Canada would be an honour to Charlotte's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now