Obituary Condolences Flowers C. L. SHENG 1919 - 2018 Ching Lai Sheng passed away on June 23, 2018 in Taipei. Born July 20, 1919, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China. After graduating from Shangzhong (Shanghai High School) in 1936, he received a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from National Jiaotong University (Jiaoda) in 1941. He studied at the University of Edinburgh on a British Council fellowship and was awarded a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering in 1948. His teaching career began at National Taiwan University, Taipei in 1949. On a UNESCO grant in 1953, he toured universities in Canada and the United States. Upon his return, he was promoted to Chair of the Department of Electrical Engineering. Ching Lai Sheng established the Electronics Institute of Jiaoda in 1958 in Hsinchu, installing the first computer on the island, which led to Hsinchu becoming Taiwan's Silicon Valley. He taught as Visiting Professor at California State University, Los Angeles in 1960. Accepting an offer to teach at the University of Ottawa, he immigrated with his family to Canada in 1962. On leave during 1973-75, Ching Lai returned to Taipei to teach computer science at Jiaoda and was subsequently appointed President of Jiaoda. While at Chiangsu- Chekiang College in Hong Kong in 1978, he embarked on the study of ethics and moral philosophy, which was to become a lifelong passion. He returned to Canada in 1979 as Professor in the School of Computer Science at the University of Windsor. Following his retirement in 1985, he was invited to teach management sciences at Tamkang University, Taipei where he was Professor Emeritus from 1995. Ching Lai Sheng was a member of numerous professional associations, including the Royal Institute of Philosophy and the Canadian Philosophical Association. Survived by his second wife Josephine and predeceased by their daughter Fanny. His first wife, Hsiao Wan Sheng, passed away in Ottawa on December 31, 2018. Also survived by their five children and two grandchildren: Angela and her daughter Katherine Morrison, Bernard, Charlotte (Bryan Epperson), Diana (John Hewitt) and their daughter Julia, and Edward. Born into a mandarin family, Ching Lai received a Daoist courtesy name Zidong at birth. He pursued Confucian literati goals all his life: teaching, research, and writing. Among hundreds of publications, some on statecraft (in Chinese), best known ones include 'Threshold Logic' (1969), 'A New Approach to Utilitarianism: A Unified Utilitarian Theory and Its Application to Distributive Justice' (1991), and 'A Defense of Utilitarianism' (2004). He composed many poems in Chinese, and enjoyed playing the Go board game with players of all ages and competed at an international level. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019