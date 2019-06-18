You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Chong Ouk LEE Obituary
CHONG OUK LEE Died June 13, 2019 at age 87.It is with a heavy heart that the family of Chong Ouk Lee announce he passed peacefully on June 13, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born in South Korea (1931), the last surviving sibling in a family of 6 brothers and sisters, husband to Hyo Sook, father to Steve Min Soo (Michelle Hyun Jung) and Kathy Min Sun (Roman Doroniuk), and grandfather to Robert, Andrew and Alexis. His final wish was fulfilled hearing of his grandsons university acceptances and wishing Alexis happy sweet 16th birthday. Often praised by his friends as a gentleman of the highest character, he was grateful to Canada for providing a safe and successful life to his family, deeply cared for his extended family living around the world, dearly loved his friends from Brazil, and truly dedicated to his Korea University alumni and friends. It gives us comfort knowing he lived a full, healthy and happy life. He is reunited with his predeceased parents, siblings and childhood best friends, and we will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance) on Wednesday, June 19 from 5-9 pm. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the Funeral Centre on Thursday, June 20 at 11 am, with visitation one hour prior. Interment in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Princess Margaret Hospital, St. Andrew Kim's Korean Catholic Church or Korea University Alumni.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 18 to June 22, 2019
