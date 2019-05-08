CHRIS CROUCHERAll of us at the DSL Group of Companies ( GTT Onset and CTM Cooling Tower Maintenance) mourn the premature passing of our friend and colleague, Chris Croucher on May 2, 2019 Chris first joined DSL in 1974 when DSL owned the Trane franchise for Central Ontario , having recently graduated from Humber College. He started at an entry level position in the service department ending up as one of the first service sales managers in Canada for commercial/industrial HVAC service. In 1986 when D'Arcy Sweeney bought the testing division of nuclear power engineering company Canatom Inc. , Chris was selected to become the manager of the new company, subsequently named Global Testing Technologies (GTT). Chris was a manager with the door always open, who cared about his employees. Chris expanded the product offerings of GTT from its beginnings in eddy current tube analysis, to include the full range of non destructive testing offerings throughout the country and around the globe. GTT is working in such faraway places as Chile, Indonesia, Tunisia, China, India and Mexico. In 2002 GTT merged with OnSet Inc making DSL Group and Chris partners in management with Steve Tillie cementing a friendship with Steve that lasted for the rest of his life. Chris had the uncanny gift for enlivening the environment that he was in; his unique brand of humour and engaging personality made him a memorable addition. He made friends easily and was known throughout the HVAC industry for his prompt service and professional manner. As one of his colleagues said on news of his passing "….Chris loved the business he was in and never intended to retire" We have known Chris for 45 years through a lifetime of changes. He will be sorely missed but not forgotten. Rest in peace Published in The Globe and Mail from May 8 to May 12, 2019