CHRIS ENDEMANN Christian John Bertil Endemann passed away June 8, 2019 at The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus after a long illness. Chris led a wonderful life and was admired for his wide range of interests, many skills and fine attributes. He is survived by his brothers Fredrik and Lennart, former wife Helene, sisters in law Carol and Patricia, nieces and nephews Britt, Ashley, Kirstin, Birgitta, Bjorn, David and Erica, and many cousins in the US, Sweden and South Africa. Chris will also be missed by a host of colleagues and friends in Canada and abroad. His career in journalism showed his special interest in professional tennis which had him covering all the major tournaments for many years and also editing Rackets Canada magazine. He loved the sport of rugby, serving as tour director of the EORU. Although he also worked in the private sector as PR director, he spent most of his life in Government as a communications professional. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at the hospital for their compassionate care. Friends may visit an informal 'Time to Remember' gathering at Beechwood cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave, Ottawa on Thursday, June 27th from 11a.m. - 2 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019