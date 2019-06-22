You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
613-741-9530
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris ENDEMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris ENDEMANN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chris ENDEMANN Obituary
CHRIS ENDEMANN Christian John Bertil Endemann passed away June 8, 2019 at The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus after a long illness. Chris led a wonderful life and was admired for his wide range of interests, many skills and fine attributes. He is survived by his brothers Fredrik and Lennart, former wife Helene, sisters in law Carol and Patricia, nieces and nephews Britt, Ashley, Kirstin, Birgitta, Bjorn, David and Erica, and many cousins in the US, Sweden and South Africa. Chris will also be missed by a host of colleagues and friends in Canada and abroad. His career in journalism showed his special interest in professional tennis which had him covering all the major tournaments for many years and also editing Rackets Canada magazine. He loved the sport of rugby, serving as tour director of the EORU. Although he also worked in the private sector as PR director, he spent most of his life in Government as a communications professional. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at the hospital for their compassionate care. Friends may visit an informal 'Time to Remember' gathering at Beechwood cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave, Ottawa on Thursday, June 27th from 11a.m. - 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now