CHRIS NOVA Look out heaven... here comes Chris Nova (Nowakowski, formally) Chris passed away peacefully at home in Washington DC surrounded by family, friends and dedicated caregivers after a spirited battle with Alzheimer's. Chris began his life as he lived it... full speed. He spent the first four years of his life escaping Nazi controlled Europe, eventually ending up in Ottawa, Canada. A natural athlete and bon vivant, he excelled in football, skiing and boxing at Ashbury College. Additional high school "extra curriculars" are still the subject of cherished memories. Chris later attended Queens University, Carleton University and HEC Paris, where he continued his "extra curriculars" with passion. After 15 years at Wood Gundy in Toronto and London, Chris founded InterSec Research Corporation and never looked back. He took as much pride in the success of that venture as he did in the annual get-togethers of loyal employees decades after the firm was sold. He was lovingly known as "Dziadek" by his eight grandchildren. Finn, Jillian, Alex, Natalie, Nicole, Colin, Katherine and Grant were spoiled with travel, goofy T-shirts, and stories to last a lifetime. Left to mourn are his daughters Alexe Nowakowski of Washington DC, and Natasha Nowakowski Craig of Matakana, New Zealand, from his first wife, Susan Burt Woolfitt; step-son Andrew Mitchell of Bridgeport, CT, and step-daughter Heather Weaver of Bethesda, MD, from his second wife, Joan Mitchell Nowakowski, predeceased. His marriage to Frances Nowakowski ended in divorce. He shaped the lives of many. Stories of his generosity, love, misdeeds, and escapades will be repeated for years to come. Donations in his memory can be made to either PetsForTheElderly.org
or to the Nowakowski Family Scholarship at Ashbury College (Contact Ashbury Relations Ambassador, Vicky Wilgress at vwilgress@ashbury.ca).