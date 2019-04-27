You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel
4 James Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1J9
(613) 342-2828
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel
4 James Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1J9
Christel-Elvira KLOCKE

Christel-Elvira KLOCKE Obituary
CHRISTEL-ELVIRA KLOCKE Entered into rest peacefully at her residence on Friday, November 16, 2018 in her 79th year. Christel was a gemologist and jewellery maker, having taught in Ottawa and Toronto. She had a passion for her dogs and horses being a dressage and equestrian rider. She is survived by her life long partner Wolfgang as well as a niece Susanne Zander and several relatives in Germany. A celebration of Christel's remarkable life will be held at the Irvine Funeral Chapel, 4 James Street East, Brockville on Friday, May 3rd at 11 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted with Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel, 4 James Street East, Brockville. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing as many nice deeds as possible for others starting today.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
