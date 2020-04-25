|
CHRISTIAN NIKOLAUS MARKUS OTTO PRIMAVESI January 25, 1934 - April 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear husband and father, Christian Primavesi, on April 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's at Fleming Long Term Care Home in Peterborough, ON. Christian was born in Vienna, Austria on January 25, 1934. His family immigrated to Canada and settled in Montreal, QC. Christian earned a BA at McGill University and a Masters of Hospital Administration at the University of Toronto, and went on to work in various roles in hospital administration. Christian was predeceased by his mother, Lola Primavesi, and his brother, Peter Primavesi. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanna (nee Denny) and daughters Lisa (Joseph Hamilton) and Diana, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In accordance with Christian's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Westben Arts Festival Theatre Foundation (Campbellford) or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020