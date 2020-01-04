|
|
CHRISTINA LYNN MCKEY December 28, 1957 - December 25, 2019 Born in Victoria, BC to June and Keith McKey. Predeceased by daughter, Jennifer (2003). Survived by her husband, Christopher Welch; son, Andrew (Crystal, and grandson Darcy); brother, David (Rona, Mark, and Michael); and sisters, Julie (Ella and Sam) and Erin (Robert Wadden, Jack and Joe). Chris attended University of New Brunswick and Western University (HBA) receiving her CA/CPA in 1982 followed by a 35 year career with Extendicare Canada. Forever loved by the McKey and Welch families. Visitation: January 6th - 2-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life: January 7th - 2 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church 79 Victoria St. Aurora. For condolences, see www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020