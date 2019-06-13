CHRISTINE BUCKNER Mary Christine ("Chris") Buckner (nee Matthews) died after an illness at the age of 88 at the Elisabeth Bruyère Residence in Ottawa. She had suffered strokes and vascular dementia in recent years. Christine was born in East York (Toronto) on November 7, 1930, received her primary education at Hartman Jones Memorial School, her secondary education at St. Clement's School and graduated from Toronto Normal School (the forerunner of Teacher's College). She received her Permanent First Class Certificate for teaching in 1953; she taught first grade in Toronto and Winnipeg. Christine married Charles Henry ("Chuck") Buckner on April 4, 1953 in Toronto. They had two children, both born in Winnipeg: Wendy Louise Buckner, born in 1959, and Brent Charles Buckner, born in 1963. After the family relocated from Winnipeg to Ottawa, Christine along with Chuck was a leader of the local swimming community for many years; Christine was a Master Official and was the Executive Secretary of the Eastern Ontario Swimming Association for five years. After Chuck's retirement they enjoyed proctoring exams for Carleton University, and they were active political volunteers. Longtime residents of Nepean, Chuck and Chris spent many winters at their condo in Indian Shores, FL. Wendy died in 2010; Chuck died in 2014. Christine is survived by her son Brent and her sister Anne Tetley (nee Matthews). A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22 at Pinecrest Visitation Centre, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2019