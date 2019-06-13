You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinecrest Visitation Centre
2500 Baseline Road
Ottawa, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine BUCKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine BUCKNER


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine BUCKNER Obituary
CHRISTINE BUCKNER Mary Christine ("Chris") Buckner (nee Matthews) died after an illness at the age of 88 at the Elisabeth Bruyère Residence in Ottawa. She had suffered strokes and vascular dementia in recent years. Christine was born in East York (Toronto) on November 7, 1930, received her primary education at Hartman Jones Memorial School, her secondary education at St. Clement's School and graduated from Toronto Normal School (the forerunner of Teacher's College). She received her Permanent First Class Certificate for teaching in 1953; she taught first grade in Toronto and Winnipeg. Christine married Charles Henry ("Chuck") Buckner on April 4, 1953 in Toronto. They had two children, both born in Winnipeg: Wendy Louise Buckner, born in 1959, and Brent Charles Buckner, born in 1963. After the family relocated from Winnipeg to Ottawa, Christine along with Chuck was a leader of the local swimming community for many years; Christine was a Master Official and was the Executive Secretary of the Eastern Ontario Swimming Association for five years. After Chuck's retirement they enjoyed proctoring exams for Carleton University, and they were active political volunteers. Longtime residents of Nepean, Chuck and Chris spent many winters at their condo in Indian Shores, FL. Wendy died in 2010; Chuck died in 2014. Christine is survived by her son Brent and her sister Anne Tetley (nee Matthews). A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22 at Pinecrest Visitation Centre, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.