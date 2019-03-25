You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Island Funeral Home
Little Current, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Island Funeral Home
Little Current, ON
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hendren Funeral Homes
Lakefield, ON
View Map
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH COLLINS R.P.N. June 1, 1971 - March 20, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Chris died peacefully at Sudbury Regional Hospital on Wednesday March 20, 2019. Chris developed a fatal MRSA infection as a complication during chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.She was the beloved daughter of Ted and Myra Collins of Lakefield Ontario. Chris leaves her cherished son Jesse Wabegijig of Wikwemikong, Lakefield and Toronto. She is also survived by her brother Paul (Irene), sister Jennie (Fred Hogman), nephew Daniel, niece Julia and beloved Pug Bubby.In her working life, Chris served as a teaching assistant at the Junior Public School at Wikwemikong. After she qualified as a Registered Practical Nurse she worked at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and then at Wikwemikong Long Term Care Home and Community Care.Chris being a nurse, cared deeply for her patients . She will be missed by her colleagues. Chris had artistic talent. She liked to paint, to write and to sing with friends or on stage. Cremation has taken place.Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Island Funeral Home in Little Current, ONFuneral Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Island Funeral Home. There will be a second visitation at Hendren Funeral Homes in Lakefield, ON on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.With burial of ashes in Lakefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Centre for Indigenous Theatre or Clay and Paper Theatre both in Toronto. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca
