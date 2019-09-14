You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
Christine Marcelle BIGGS


1968 - 2019
CHRISTINE MARCELLE BIGGS (née Fisher) Born January 1, 1968 passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loving mother to Benjamin, devoted wife to Edward (Ted); she is also survived by parents Julian and Jean Fisher (nee Abraham), sister Julie Mascarin (nee Fisher) and husband Thomas, brother John Fisher and wife Catherine (nee Minns). Mother-in-law Diane Biggs (nee Daniels) and husband William Biggs (deceased) and sister-in-law Tracey Biggs-Pearce. She was loved and will be remembered by nieces and nephews: Mikayla, Jessica, Crystal, Melanie, Justin and Shawn. She lived her life with boundless love, energy, grace and gratitude. She had a passion for every new challenge from motherhood, to sailing, skiing, scuba, to new career opportunities. A natural athlete, and devoted mentor, she accomplished all with equal ease.Chris faced this last challenge with astounding grit, humour and courage. Determined and loving to the very last she was a beautiful soul taken from us far too soon. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto. Reception to follow. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Terry Fox Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
