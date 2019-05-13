CHRISTINE MARGARET FRENCH (née Beedham) 88, passed peacefully on May 10, 2019 in Ajax Ontario. Christine was born September 17, 1930 in Yorkshire, England. She met her soul mate, David in Southport in 1947 where they were married on April 1st, 1955. Together, they came to Canada and built a life full of successes. She was first and foremost a wife and a partner to David through all they accomplished in their wonderful life together. She was a mother beyond compare to Carolyn, Christopher and Michael, and supported them in all they did. Robert, Thomas, Maria, Ally and Alex will miss the gentle loving nature that was their Nana. She was a welcoming and inclusive mother- in- law to Luisa, Richard and Delia. She loved her sports. She was a bowler, a tennis player, a golfer, and an avid curler. Her passion showed through in many other areas. She was a volunteer at the Ajax Hospital where her kind and loving nature shone through. She was an entrepreneur, as co-owner of 'The Welsh Dresser' a fine ladies clothing store in Pickering. She was a librarian, working for many years in the Village branch and becoming the go to expert on every author anybody ever heard of. If you wanted to know about a book, you just asked Chris. Special thanks to the Ajax Pickering Hospital for their supportive care, and to Arcelie and Naomi for their kind work in helping Christine stay in her home with David and her little dog Amber. David will miss her forever, as will her children Carolyn, Chris and Mike, and her grandchildren Thomas Robert, Maria, Ally and Alex. Visitation will be 6 - 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, Ontario) 905-428-8488. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul's- on- the- Hill Anglican Church 882 Kingston Road at Fairport, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th, with visitation in the church prior to the service beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Rotary Foundation of Canada would be most appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019