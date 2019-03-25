You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Christine Marion CHARLES


CHRISTINE MARION CHARLES (née Newson) September 28, 1921 - March 21, 2019 After 97 1/2 years, Christine Charles has completed her life journey. She died peacefully knowing she was deeply loved by family and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and by son Robert ('Bob'). She is survived by her daughters Jill Barker (Wayne) and Susan (Drew Belshaw); daughter-in-law Helen; grandchildren Kevin (Missy), Scott, Sarah (Paul), Alanna, Brendan, Austin, Sean, Patrick; great-grandchildren Sam and Emmie and a large extended family. Christine was born in Ottawa to Henry and Gladys Newson. As an RCMP family they moved from coast to coast. She became an accomplished figure skater, and ultimately settled in Toronto where she married Peter, the love of her life, in 1942. She became a Mum extraordinaire in 1945 and continued as Mum to 3 children and numerous other 'kids' who lived with her for weeks at a time over the years. Canoe tripping was a preferred vacation experience for over several decades. In the early 80's, she started a second career with the Nimble Thimble that lasted over 25 years. In 2007, she decided to move from the family home on Cheritan Avenue to a condo and then into Amica Bayview Village in 2015. Mum, Granny, Auntie Chris, Christine, Chrissie - she will live forever in our hearts. A private family service will be held on March 28th. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life from 4 - 6 p.m., March 28th at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Salvation Army, Famous People Players or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019
