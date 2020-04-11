|
CHRISTINE NELLES 'Sheila' (Weir) March 20, 1927 - April 8, 2020 Sheila passed away peacefully at the Rockcliffe Retirement Residence in Ottawa at age 93. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Morrison Weir and Katherine Janet (Menzies) Weir and her husband, Malcom 'Mike' Kenyon Nelles. She is survived by her children Stephen (Kathleen), Celia (Stan) and Kate (Paul) and her grandchildren Alexander, Duncan, Claire, and Phillip. Sheila was born in Montreal and grew up in Vancouver. Becoming Head Girl of York House School began a lifelong commitment to community, inspiring others with her innate ability to acquire and impart knowledge. She graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in Law. After being called to the bar, Sheila moved to Ottawa to begin her career as a civil servant joining first Health Canada then External Affairs as a Foreign Service officer. She was a woman before her time. She enjoyed postings to Poland and then to the International Control Commission in Vietnam. She and Mike raised a family, in Ottawa, as well as in London, England; it was a time of adventure and travel. While raising her children, Sheila was able to balance various passions - skiing, Lac Bernard, walks with her Labradors and many lifelong volunteer activities her favorite being the Rockcliffe Park Bookfair. Once her children were older, Sheila re-entered the workforce first as a partner in The Bookery a children's bookstore in Ottawa, and then at Transport Canada a job that saw her posted back to London as policy advisor to the Canadian delegation to the International Maritime Organization and as a counsellor to the High Commission. Upon retirement Sheila was able to visit more corners of the earth. She was a selfless volunteer, serving as a Counselor for the Village of Rockcliffe Park from 1988 to 1994; a Board member for the Family Service Center of Ottawa Carleton; the Director of Family Service Canada; a volunteer at the Cancer Clinic and at her local library. She was awarded the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award in 1997 in recognition of her voluntary contributions. Shelia's sharp wit, generosity, gracious spirit, love of books and a knack for doing things the 'proper way' will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020