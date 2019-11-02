|
|
CHRISTOPHER BROWN 1945 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Chris on October 27, 2019. Much loved by his wife, Fiona, of 47 years. Devoted father to Rachel (Colin) and James, Grandpa to Miles and Theo. Chris had a happy childhood growing up in Southern England. He attended Cambridge, Lancaster and Sussex Universities. He started his career at a merchant bank in London, then immigrated to Canada in the 1970s. He worked for Alcan for over 20 years in Kingston, Toronto, Calgary and the UK. In a later life he worked as a business consultant primarily in Russia. He was enthusiastic in many activities including tennis, golf, flying, sailing, skiing, rugby, squash and chess. He travelled widely and visited all corners of the world. He lived life to the full. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He enriched our lives enormously. A Gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club, 44 Price Street, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019