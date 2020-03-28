|
CHRISTOPHER JOHN BARNETT P.Eng. Peacefully, on March 21, 2020, in his 86th year at his home with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by Christine, his devoted wife of 41 years, and their daughter Katie (Amir), his first wife, Janet, and their children Susan (John) and Michael (Clare) and his 7 beloved grandchildren, Stewart, Christopher, Noah, Josh, Sofia, Ariana and Cameron. Christopher was born and raised in Surrey, England and was educated at Kingston Technical Institute, and Cambridge University. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 and had a successful career as a Mechanical Engineer at Ontario Hydro (now OPG). Christopher will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and neighbours for his kindness, integrity and devotion to his family.
