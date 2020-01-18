|
CHRISTOPHER JOHN EVANS 61, died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Deborah; and their two children, Sam and Madeleine; as well as his son-in-law, Charles Donner. Chris was born on Octo ber 30, 1958 in Montreal, Quebec to Sarah (Sally) Jane and William (Bill) Evans. He is survived by his mother and his two brothers, Pet er and Robert. After growing up in Toronto, Chris attended Cornell University where he graduated with a degree in Economics in 1981. He began his money man agement career in Toronto and moved to the United States in 1985 to join Salomon Brothers, a career highlight for him. He re turned to managing money with Omega Advisors and eventually created his own concern, Para trade Systems, which he ran until recently. Chris led a rich and thoughtful life and all who knew him will miss him dearly. A cele bration of his life will be held at a later date in New York City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donat ing to the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, CT.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020