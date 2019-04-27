CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE WHELAN After a long life well-lived, Chris Whelan passed away peacefully at the age of 95, with family at his side, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital in Burlington, ON. He was predeceased by his best friend and beloved wife of 51 years Ann (nee Simes), whom he adored. Dad leaves behind to cherish his memory his five children Kim, Patricia Dallimore (Martyn), Mike (Mary Anne), Gerry and Richard, his many grandchildren who deeply loved their precious Papa, two great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as Uncle Buddy. Born in St. Boniface, Manitoba, Chris was the youngest of nine children. He attended French school while growing up and was completely bilingual, which proved beneficial in his career and dutifully tutoring his kids during their school years. He trained as a pilot during World War II, receiving his wings just as the war was ending. Then it was off to the University of Manitoba where he graduated with a Commerce degree and thereafter enjoyed a successful 35-year career with Canadian General Electric. Travel for work took him to Regina, Saskatoon, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver where he developed great friendships with the Lynams and Filippellis, and then back to Montreal before settling in Mississauga where tremendous friendships evolved with the Moffats, the Keegans and the rest of the Barsuda St. Gang, where Grey Cup parties were legendary. Chris was an expert bowler in his youth, an avid curler, consummate bridge player and family champion in cribbage. He was a great supporter of his children's athletic endeavors growing up and attended all of their important events. He was a gentlemen in every sense of the word. A kind, gentle and loving soul who generously gave of his time serving others through his involvement in his Parish, The Lion's Club, the Knights of Columbus, Meals on Wheels and supporting many other charities including the St. Joe's Plate in support of mental health programs. He was a principled man of great integrity who always put his family first and was a wonderful role model to his children. His quiet manner underlay a deep compassion for others and he left this world a better place than he found it. The family would like to thank the medical staff on Six South at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital and the staff at Alexander Place. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Celebration and Thanksgiving of Chris' life will be held at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 1171 Clarkson Road (south of Truscott Drive) in Mississauga, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Chris' memory to the St. Joe's Plate or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, are gratefully appreciated. Interment and a reception will follow at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (905-257-8822). Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019