DR. CHRISTOPHER NOEL WILLIAMS December 25, 1935 - December 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Edmonton, Alberta, aged 83. Loving husband of Beryl (née Stephenson) for 59 years. Beloved father of Amanda, Jennifer, Russell (Maria) and Beverly (David). Dear grandfather of Kathleen (Eddie), Jessica (Ben), Christopher, Stephanie, Robert, Liana, Reilly, Patrick, Angus and Ainsley. Predeceased by his brother, Bryn. Cherished by his extended family members, including his nieces and nephews who held him dear to their hearts. Remembered fondly by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gwen and Mike. Noel was born in the City of York, England. He trained as a Physician in Leeds where he also met the love of his life, Beryl. He was a loyal husband and father and later in Canada, became a renowned Gastroenterologist. They brought their two children with them from England to Canada in 1965, where they settled and grew their family to add two more children. Noel spent most of his working life in Halifax - as a clinician, a professor and a researcher. The family also lived their early years in Newfoundland and Pennsylvania. He was an accomplished researcher and he took pride in presenting his papers at conferences around the world. This sparked and sustained a love for travel for Beryl and Noel that took them around the globe. He spent many years in Halifax at Dalhousie University before retiring at 65 to his beloved farm in Nova Scotia, only to move to Edmonton to practice at the University of Alberta to retire for the second time at 75. In his later years, he loved travelling to visit family and friends, spending time at his place in Scottsdale, golfing, playing bridge, investing in the stock market, doing crosswords, going out for dinner with his Professors Emeritus group, cooking for his gourmet club and spending time with family and his adoring grand-puppies. His grandchildren were a source of delight for him and he looked forward to becoming a great-grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him and devoted his life to helping others. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Westlawn Funeral Home in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020