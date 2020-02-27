You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Christopher Spencer BARLTROP Obituary
CHRISTOPHER SPENCER BARLTROP Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, February 24, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Joan for over 55 years. Proud father of James (Kimberly) and Jennifer (Dana). Cherished Grandpa of Hannah, Taylor, Max, Parker, Chloe and Madison. Christopher will be sadly missed by his many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home (2035 Weston Road, Weston, M9N 1X7) for visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Philip's Anglican Church (31 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke, M9P 2N7) on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2020
