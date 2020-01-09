|
|
CHUCK HUDES On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bayview Extendicare. Beloved husband of the late Hannah Hudes. Loving father and father-in-law of Karen Hudes and Ryan Erwin, and Lisa Hudes and Andre Tiligadas. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Norma and the late Harvey Hudes. Devoted grandfather of Leo, and Hannah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Shiva 44 Holsworthy Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 416-922-6065.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020