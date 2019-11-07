|
DR. CICELY WILSON April 3, 1926 - November 3, 2019 In her 94th year passed away peacefully. Predeceased by Art Wilson, and her sister, Myra. Loving mother of Janet, Helen and David, cherished mother-in-law to Fernand, Michie, Paul, and Joanna, and proud grandmother of Amanda, Lucas, Marlow, Martine, Hilarie, Jesse, Amanda, Kathleen and Kayla. Great grandmother to Henry, Evan, James and Shea. A strong, determined, yet elegant woman, Cicely was a pioneer. Born in London, England, she received her veterinary training at the Royal Veterinary College as the Second World War raged. After leaving war-torn England, she became the first woman veterinarian in western Canada. She quietly faced any barriers by proving she could do the job better than any man. Her plans to return to England changed when she met the debonair and charming Arthur. She was finally swept off her feet when Art proposed at the farm and confirmed his belief in the family. She opened her own clinic in Richmond Hill beside the church where she married Art, followed by three decades of practice at the renowned Secord Animal Hospital and at St. Clair Animal Hospital in Toronto. Cicely's dedication, discipline and patience inspired her family to be creative and hard working. Cicely was so very proud that her daughter Helen and her granddaughter Kathleen both followed in her footsteps - three generations of female veterinarians. Cicely and Art enjoyed an active 54 year marriage with a rich network of friends, and dancing, music, laughter and always a 5 o'clock vodka and scotch. They were never far from a tennis court and a golf course. Tennis for Cicely was a passion. She was on many inter-county teams, and played into her 80s. Her drop shot was wicked. She always said that her lifelong friends were made through tennis. She golfed to be with Art, but was talented enough to become the Senior Ladies Champion at Donalda Golf Club. Like her golf shot, Cicely was straight as an arrow. She was ever fair, direct, independent, and intelligent. Yet she was curious with a broad world view and a good sense of humour. The family skied enthusiastically during the winter and treasured the annual family reunion each summer in Muskoka. She became our family matriarch after Art passed away. In her later years, she enjoyed the warmth of the Arizona sun during winters and her passion became bridge. She proudly played five days a week in her Dunfield home with her bridge friends. Mum always said getting old is not for sissies. Too true. The Dunfield residents and staff always treated Dr. Wilson with kindness, patience and respect. Florie Coish welcomed her to the Dunfield and Lawrence was a true friend to the end. A huge thank you to Jean, Yvonne, Malou, Gladys, Lemelyn, Grace, Luci, Clara and Eden for their loving care of Mum in her last days. The responsiveness of Dr. Amos and the Temmy Latner palliative team made it possible for mum to stay in her home for this last journey. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts. In celebration of Cicely's life, please join us on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Dunfield Retirement Residence, second floor, 77 Dunfield Ave., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Ontario or Toronto Humane Society would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019