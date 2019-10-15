You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy DUCHON-PASTERNAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy DUCHON-PASTERNAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy DUCHON-PASTERNAK Obituary
CINDY DUCHON-PASTERNAK On Friday, October 11, 2019 in Arizona. Beloved wife of Mark Pasternak. Loving mother of Summer, Jenna, and Faith. Cherished daughter of Max and the late Norma Duchon of Winnipeg and daughter-in-law of Susan and the late Jack Pasternak. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Susan and Richard Golden of Vancouver, and Leslie and Hanania Assor of Winnipeg. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, October 18, 2019, see www.benjamins.ca for Funeral and Shiva details. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Cindy Duchon- Pasternak Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324,www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now