|
|
CINDY DUCHON-PASTERNAK On Friday, October 11, 2019 in Arizona. Beloved wife of Mark Pasternak. Loving mother of Summer, Jenna, and Faith. Cherished daughter of Max and the late Norma Duchon of Winnipeg and daughter-in-law of Susan and the late Jack Pasternak. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Susan and Richard Golden of Vancouver, and Leslie and Hanania Assor of Winnipeg. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, October 18, 2019, see www.benjamins.ca for Funeral and Shiva details. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Cindy Duchon- Pasternak Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324,www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019