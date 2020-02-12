|
C. J. MICHAEL FLAVELL, Q.C. October 29, 1940 - February 6, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Charles John Michael Flavell. He leaves behind his wife Gillian (née Brown), children Keith (Sophie), Christina (Mike) and Claude (Pat), and grandchildren Matthew, Jamie, Charlie, Elizabeth, Vincent and Alex. Michael was born and raised in St. Lambert, Quebec. The beloved only son of Charles and Dorothy (his adored 'Plump'), he attended and excelled at Bishop's University and McGill Law School, and obtained a Masters of Law from Harvard University. Michael began his career in Montreal in 1966 with the firm Chisolm, Smith, Davis, Anglin, Laing, Weldon & Courtois (now McCarthy Tétrault). In the 1980s he moved to Ottawa to become managing partner of the firm's Ottawa office, and in 1993 founded a new firm, Flavell Kubrick, a renowned international trade boutique. He retired from the practice of law in 2014 in the position of Counsel to the firm McMillan. Michael was repeatedly recognized as one of Canada's leading lawyers in the fields of international trade, competition and aboriginal land claims law. He appeared before tribunals and courts of all levels, including the Supreme Court of Canada where he won a landmark administrative law ruling. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1992, and awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 recognizing his service to the community. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Michael was an extraordinary mentor and leader. At the office, he was not just the boss, but the inspiration, the cheerleader, the guide and the friend of everyone (and he played a pretty mean first base). Outside the office he made friends everywhere he went. And friendships not just with lawyers and clients (although they were legion), but with people met in all contexts, of all ages and backgrounds and life stories. Michael loved music and rock concerts, and sports (his Expos, in particular) and travel and researching family history. But there was nothing he loved more than a good party (or any occasion to celebrate) - his birthday parties were legend. A private family service will be held in Ottawa on February 14th. Family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of Michael's life to be held at the Rideau Club in Ottawa, on Saturday, March 7th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or Ottawa Humane Society would be much appreciated. And is he dead, whose glorious mind Lifts thine on high?- To live in hearts we leave behind Is not to die. Thomas Campbell
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020