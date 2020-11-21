CLAIRE KENT(nee Thomson) April 13, 1924 - May 16, 2020 "In loving memory of a person too wonderful to forget." Claire was pre-deceased by her first husband Joe Dunkelman and second husband Douglas Kent. She was also pre-deceased by her son Lex Dunkelman. She is fondly remembered and much cherished Aunt to the Dunkelman family, who remained very close to her until the end of her life. Fondly remembered also by the Kent family as she was a wonderful stepmother and step grandmother to Doug's children and grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her nephew Barry Thomson and his wife Liz and their daughters Anne Dean and Katherine Thomson for whom she was the "best great Aunt Claire". Claire lived a very colourful life in all aspects. Born in the west she came to Toronto, to pursue a career starting with a morning radio show on CKEY in the early 50's. It was at a time when women were not on the radio and it became the highest rating daytime show in Toronto, " The Jay and Ginger Show." In the mid 1960's to 70's, Claire developed another career in television and hosted "The Claire Olsen Show". It involved her interviewing Hollywood Stars and famous people of that era. She proved an expert as a female interviewer and loved the travel that was involved with it. Due to Covid, the family will gather privately at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to say goodbye and place her with her husband Doug and son Lex. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com