You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Claire KENT
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAIRE KENT(nee Thomson) April 13, 1924 - May 16, 2020 "In loving memory of a person too wonderful to forget." Claire was pre-deceased by her first husband Joe Dunkelman and second husband Douglas Kent. She was also pre-deceased by her son Lex Dunkelman. She is fondly remembered and much cherished Aunt to the Dunkelman family, who remained very close to her until the end of her life. Fondly remembered also by the Kent family as she was a wonderful stepmother and step grandmother to Doug's children and grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her nephew Barry Thomson and his wife Liz and their daughters Anne Dean and Katherine Thomson for whom she was the "best great Aunt Claire". Claire lived a very colourful life in all aspects. Born in the west she came to Toronto, to pursue a career starting with a morning radio show on CKEY in the early 50's. It was at a time when women were not on the radio and it became the highest rating daytime show in Toronto, " The Jay and Ginger Show." In the mid 1960's to 70's, Claire developed another career in television and hosted "The Claire Olsen Show". It involved her interviewing Hollywood Stars and famous people of that era. She proved an expert as a female interviewer and loved the travel that was involved with it. Due to Covid, the family will gather privately at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to say goodbye and place her with her husband Doug and son Lex. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited A.W. Miles Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved