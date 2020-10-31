You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Claire WONG
CLAIRE WONG (nee Landry) passed suddenly on October 23, 2020 shortly after her 82nd birthday at home in London, ON. Predeceased by her husband Dr Julian Wong, Claire will be dearly missed by her daughters Natalie (Peter) and Charlotte (Tim). Her four grandchildren - Victoria and Nicole Stanley, Aidan and Amelie Zia - are fortunate to have spent countless hours with their Nana during the past decade on her frequent stays in Toronto. As the 19th of 19 children growing up in a 4-bedroom home in Gaspe, she brought with her determination, selfless compassion, intellect, and a dry sense of humour. She drew strength and comfort from her undying Faith to the end. Our Mom will be remembered for her sharp wit and a natural kindness. She was a patient and thoughtful person who maintained lifelong friendships and enduring relationships with dozens of extended family members across the globe. A special thank you to Mom's London support network - the Heberts, Gerard Roy, Cindy Cheng, and Theresa Hetch who looked out for her over the years. A private family ceremony will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto where Claire will be buried next to Julian. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. stmichaelshospital.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
