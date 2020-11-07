You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Clara Miriam MOYER
CLARA MIRIAM "YVONNE" MOYER (née Brown) January 4, 1931 - October 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Burlington with her husband by her side on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 89, from complications arising from COVID-19. Loving wife and partner of David Wray Moyer for over 63 years. Cherished mother of Sheryn Ricker (Ryan) and Andrew Moyer (Monica Pozzolo). Proud grandmother of Josiah Ricker, Liesel Knight-Messenger (Stephen), Matthias Ricker, Nathaniel Ricker and Isabella Moyer. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Moyer, James Moyer (Beth) and Ellen Moyer. Predeceased by Carson, Blake and Eleanor Moyer. Yvonne will also be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends in Brockville, Burlington/Oakville, Sarnia and Midland, Michigan. Born in Brockville, Ontario to teachers, Paul L. Brown and Clara Waters, education was always important to Yvonne. She graduated with a BA from McMaster University in 1953 and an MA in English and French from Queen's University in 1955. Prior to having children, she taught high school in the Halton Region. Yvonne was active in her church communities, most notably Central Baptist Church, Sarnia, Ontario and First Baptist Church, Midland, Michigan where she took on leadership roles with focus and dedication. Her passion for genealogy led the family to travel far and wide, meeting new relatives, many of whom became lifelong friends. Throughout her adult life, Yvonne was a supporter of immigrant families and those who needed assistance in obtaining an affordable home of their own. Special thanks to Dr. Jerome, PSWs as arranged through the LHIN, and the entire staff at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement for their kindness, compassion and excellent care. Private Cremation has taken place, with formal services to follow when pandemic conditions allow. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home (485 Brant Street, Burlington, 905-632-3333). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Yvonne to Habitat for Humanity, the Alzheimer Society, or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
