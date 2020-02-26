You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare Ann BOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare Ann BOYLE Obituary
CLARE ANN BOYLE (née O'Sullivan) Peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020. Loving mother of Feidhlim (Roben) and Lochlann (Kathy). Proud grandmother of Finnegan, Oscar, Quinnlyn and Devon. Dear sister of Una, Maeve, Owen and Vincent. Visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Thursday, February 27th from 12 - 2 p.m. In memoriam, donations to Covenant House would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -