CLARE ANN BOYLE (née O'Sullivan) Peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020. Loving mother of Feidhlim (Roben) and Lochlann (Kathy). Proud grandmother of Finnegan, Oscar, Quinnlyn and Devon. Dear sister of Una, Maeve, Owen and Vincent. Visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Thursday, February 27th from 12 - 2 p.m. In memoriam, donations to Covenant House would be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020